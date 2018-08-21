Seven states get new governors, Malik replaces Vohra in J&K

President Ram Nath Kovind.

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday appointed seven new governors, the most significant of which was the appointment of Bihar’s governor Satya Pal Malik as the new governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

The appointment is crucial for the state as it is under President’s rule. After the fall of chief minister Mehbooba Mufti-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance government, governor N.N. Vohra had taken charge. Now, Malik will take over the reins from Vohra and will be tasked with making key decisions, particularly around security issues.

The other appointments include are those of: Lalji Tandon, senior BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh, as the governor of Bihar; senior BJP leader from Bihar Satyadev Narayan Arya as the governor of Haryana; party colleague Baby Rani Maurya from Uttar Pradesh as the governor of Uttarakhand.

Ganga Prasad, the governor of Meghalaya, was appointed as governor of Sikkim; Tathagata Roy, the governor of Tripura was named the governor of Meghalaya; and Kaptan Singh Solanki, the governor of Haryana, was made the governor of Tripura.

“The above appointments will take effect from the dates the incumbents assume charge of their respective offices,” said a release by the President’s Secretariat.