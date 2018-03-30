Finances of South Indian states may see disruption: Kerala FM Thomas Isaac

Kerala finance minister Thomas Isaac. The 15th Finance Commission has proposed to use Census 2011 figures and not Census 1971 data to calculate central tax revenue sharing among the states. Photo: HT

New Delhi: Stepping up pressure on the Fifteenth Finance Commission, Kerala finance minister Thomas Isaac said on Friday that finances of southern states could see major disruption if the commission gives greater weightage to population as per Census 2011.

Southern states fear that their share from devolution of central taxes will come down as they have managed to control their population growth more effectively compared to their northern counterparts.

The terms of reference of the Fifteenth Finance Commission had said the commission will use the population data of 2011 while making its recommendations rather than 1971 census data that was used till now. The southern states are meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on 10 April to chalk out their strategy.

“It has a huge scope for disruption of state finances. The southern states have realized that this will adversely effect them. We need to evolve a consensus and present our united views to the Fifteenth Finance Commission,” Isaac said at a press conference in Delhi.

“We want to strongly raise at a political level some of the serious concerns that the southern states have or any state for that matter from a federal perspective, so that the commission is forced to consider that. We want a national debate on the issue,” he added.

He pointed out that Andhra Pradesh may lose around Rs40,000 crore and Kerala around Rs20,000 crore.

Isaac said one option to ensure a more equitable distribution would be either to give less weightage to population or more weightage for declining fertility rates while deciding the devolution formula. He added that the southern states are not opposing higher allocations to backward states but are pushing for equitable distribution that is fair to all.

“The population growth of southern states since 1971 to 2011 is 50%. On the other hand, population has increased by 150% for some states like Rajasthan, Bihar,” he said, adding that the Fourteenth Finance Commission gave less weightage to population as compared to the earlier finance commissions.

Isaac’s views have been echoed by other southern states as well. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah wrote as much in a recent Facebook post: “The states of the South have nearly reached replacement levels of population growth. Yet, population is a prominent criterion for devolution of central taxes. For how long can we keep incentivizing population growth? While I recognize the need for correcting regional imbalances, where is the reward for development?” Among the major states, Bihar (25.1%), Chhattisgarh (22.6%) and Jharkhand (22.3%) have the highest decadal (2000-2011) population growth rates, according to the 2011 census. On the other hand, southern and eastern states like Andhra Pradesh (11.1%), West Bengal (13.9%) and Odisha (14%) have among the lowest decadal population growth rates.

The commission, chaired by former revenue secretary N.K. Singh, has been asked to submit its report by 30 October 2019. Its recommendations will come into force for the five years starting 1 April 2020.