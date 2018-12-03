‘Zor Ka Jhatka Dheere Se Laga’: Travelling in Train 18 as it clocks over 180 km/hour

Train 18, crossed the 180 km per hour speed limit during a trial run on Sunday. Photo courtesy: @PiyushGoyal

New Delhi: India’s first engine-less train, known as Train 18, crossed the 180 km per hour (kmph) speed limit during a trial run on Sunday. Sharing a video of the trial run in his tweet, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal quipped, “Zor Ka Jhatka Dheere Se Laga,” referring to the second trial run of the fully air-conditioned Train 18 that was conducted in Kota.“The stability of water bottles at this speed is testament to the quality of workmanship and design of our engineers,” the railway minister said.

जोर स्पीड का झटका धीरे से लगा: Train 18 exceeds 180kmph during trial. The stability of water bottles at this speed is testament to the quality of workmanship and design of our engineers pic.twitter.com/CImC49ljgm — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) December 2, 2018

Train 18 will replace the current Shatabdi Express—a day train. Train 18 is capable of touching 200 kmph provided the rest of Indian Railways’ system such as tracks and signals permit, S Mani, General Manager of Integral Coach Factory (ICF) that has manufactured the train, said.

“Train 18 breached the 180 kmph speed limit in the Kota-Sawai Madhopur section. The major trials are now over, with just some more remaining. Based on the reports, fine tuning would be done if needed. As of now no major technical problem has cropped up,” S Mani said.

In its first trial, the train ran at a speed of 115 kmph on tracks in Moradabad.

Train 18 has aerodynamically designed driver cabins at both ends for quicker turn-around at destinations. Photo: Reuters

Train 18, the Rs 100 crore train, when made operational, it will become the country’s fastest train.

“We expect Train 18 to commence its commercial run from January 2019. Normally the trials take three months. But now it is happening faster than expected,” Mani added.

Here is all you need to know about India’s first engineless train, Train 18:

1. Train 18 has aerodynamically designed driver cabins at both ends for quicker turn-around at destinations.

2. Train 18 sports an advanced regenerative braking system which saves power.

3. Train 18—the fully air-conditioned train—offers better passenger comfort and safety, as all equipment are fixed under the carriage, so that more space is available on board.

Fitted with CCTV cameras, Train 18 has diffused lighting, automatic doors and footsteps besides GPS-based Passenger Information System. Photo: AFP

4. With 16 coaches, the train will have the same passenger carrying capacity as that of the Shatabdi Express.

5. The ICF will roll out one more Train 18 this fiscal and four by the next fiscal.