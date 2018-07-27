GST rate cuts have boosted purchasing power: Arun Jaitley

Arun Jaitley says the prevention of corruption (amendment) bill will help assuage fears of bankers and civil servants. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: Taxes on 384 commodities and 68 services have been reduced by the GST Council since the rollout of goods and services tax, union minister Arun Jaitley said in a Facebook blogpost Friday, adding that the total loss to the exchequer has been around ₹ 70,000 crore since 1 July 2017.

There has been no increase in taxes on any product under GST, he added.

Talking about the GST rate cuts, Jaitley said such moves have reduced the cost to the consumers, increased their purchasing capacity and added to consumption in the Indian economy.

“All household items stand reduced from 28% to 18% and 12%. All items of construction, except cement, stand reduced. Most white goods stand reduced. There is no better opportunity for consumers to make purchases than in the environment which GST has created,” Jaitley said in the Facebook blog.

The GST Council, in its meeting on 21 July, reduced tax rates on 88 items, including refrigerators, television sets and washing machines, to 18% from 28%.

These GST rate cuts are effective from 27 July.

The highest tax slab of 28% is being gradually phased out, and as revenues stabilize, only luxury and sin goods would be taxed at this higher rate. “Today, the 28% category is being phased out. Bulk of the items remaining in this category are only luxury items or sin goods. The other items outside the luxury-sin goods category are cement, air-conditioners, large screen televisions and a handful of others. Hopefully, with further expansion of revenues, these few items may also witness a change of category,” Jaitley said.

Calling the earlier complicated indirect tax regime a “Congress legacy tax”, the union minister said taking together excise, value added tax, the central sales tax as well as the cascading impact, the tax rate worked out to 31%. “Items of household use—from mineral water, hair oil, toothpaste, soap, dairy, to construction material and white goods—were all taxed at 31%. The total number of goods falling in this category was 235. This 31% tax was Congress Party’s gift imposed on India,” Jaitley said.

Writing on the prevention of corruption (amendment) bill in Parliament, Jaitley said the legislation will help assuage fears of bankers and civil servants. Jaitley said there was a “scare created among the civil servants, bankers, heads of public sector undertakings and other decisionmakers, who have seen in the last few years professional investigation graduating into investigating adventurism...”.

Jaitley said that the bill has corrected a fundamental flaw in the older Act.

“The wide definition of corruption, which is referred to as ‘criminal misconduct’ in the original Act had a potential for including in its ambit, not merely dishonest decisions taken with a dishonest intention but as the history of its functioning shows, could also include honest decision taken by honest individuals which subsequently turn out to be erroneous,” he wrote. This meant a loan given by an honest bank management in accordance with the rules, would get subsequently questioned if the recipient of the loan defaulted and the entire process of the banker-lender relationship was referred to an investigative agency.

Punishing the corrupt has to be judiciously balanced with non-harassment of the honest. “I do hope that the investigators also realize that it is only professionalism and fairness which will ensure a higher rate of conviction,” he wrote.