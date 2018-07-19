India’s growth story intact despite challenges: Ficci
Ficci termed the slowing down of the industrial output in May to 3.2% and the inching up of the retail inflation in June to 5% as short-term challenges
New Delhi: India’s growth story remains intact with the GDP expected to grow around 7.5% in the current financial year and improve further in the coming years, Ficci said on Thursday.
It termed the slowing down of the industrial output in May to 3.2% and the inching up of the retail inflation in June to 5% as short-term challenges.
They are being pro-actively tackled by the government and the RBI, it said, observing that these indicators should not be seen as hurting the signs of revival in the economy significantly.
“While the industrial output growth is expected to rebound in the next few months; the rise in inflation is being watched by the RBI closely, and the apex bank and the government will certainly take necessary measures to keep it at the manageable levels,” said Rashesh Shah, president, Ficci in a statement.
“The Goods and Services Tax (GST) will play the role of a catalyst in this. While the GST collection trends clearly indicate towards a positive sentiment in the economy, the national integrated indirect tax structure will also bring down inflation, going ahead,” he added.
According to him, with the GST Council and the central government open to taking measures for rationalising the GST rate structure, bringing in the excluded items and simplifying the tax administration, GST is all set to boost the GDP growth further.
“Equally important is the fact that GST has shown that industry, and the country on the whole, is ready for adopting big-bang reforms”, he said, adding, “there is no doubt now that larger economic reforms involving both the Centre and the states are here to stay”.
Along with this, the reform measures like Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, which have already started yielding good results, will help in strengthening the revival of animal spirits and take the GDP growth beyond 8 per cent, Shah said.
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Nokia 3.1 launched in India, plans to take on budget smartphones with attractive offers
- America, meet your faker: Sacha Baron Cohen is back
- Suzuki Motorcycle to invest ₹600 crore in its second India plant
- Samsung’s Noida phone plant masks Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ struggle
- Bharat Innovation Fund hits first close of $100 million venture fund
Mark to Market »
- Market optimism before 2019 general election: History may not repeat itself
- UltraTech Cement: No respite from cost pressures
- Mindtree sees strong revenues but client concentration remains high
- Bandhan Bank’s share defies gravity as growth story is intact
- Fund managers slashing allocations to equities in emerging markets, shows BAML survey