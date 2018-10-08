‘Our govt is gradually making inroads into the Naxal bastions’

Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh

Raipur: Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh is aiming for a fourth term in office as the state goes to polls over two phases between 12 and 20 November. Despite the myriad challenges before him, including Naxal extremism, Singh says the opposition is not in a position to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the party has nothing to worry about. Edited excerpts:

The BJP, under your leadership is looking at a fourth term. What are the major issues that will dominate the campaign?

The biggest issue is the extent of development in Chhattisgarh—roads, power and higher education. The work that has been done in these areas will dominate our campaign. We will go to the people with three big schemes that have covered the entire state. The most important is Ayushman Bharat, which has covered 3.7 million families. Second, is on paddy procurement, wherein we are giving ₹2,050-2,070 per quintal as minimum support price. This was a huge step to help farmers. In addition, we have a vision document for 2025, which will focus on how we have developed the state and what we plan to do for the future. We will double GDP (gross domestic product), and agricultural income by 2022, provide housing and education for all, connectivity for all through SKY (Sanchar Kranti Yojana), which will provide internet connectivity in 9,000 villages. We are also focusing on “Nawa Chhattisgarh” (new Chhattisgarh).

Senior ministers of the Chhattisgarh government have indicated that 25% seats will be given to new faces in the coming state polls. Is it the fear of anti-incumbency or do you think members of legislative assembly (MLAs) have not performed well?

In every election, there are some changes that we bring in. At the moment we have 40 seats where we don’t have our MLAs. The party will take a decision on this, after we do a survey.

Recently Ajit Jogi’s Janta Congress Chhattisgarh and Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) formed an alliance in the state. How do you think the three-way contest with Congress will impact elections?

After Ajit Jogi and Mayawati’s entry, the strength of the third force has gone up slightly and the division of votes will be such that they will get some of the votes which would have gone to the BJP and the Congress. But the major damage will be felt by the Congress and not by us. So for the BJP, it will not be a loss at all.

The alliance also indicates that the plan for a grand opposition alliance against BJP is in tatters. How do you react to that?

They have not done any formulaic calculation on how the division of seats will happen. BJP has nothing to worry about and neither are we in any danger from this. We are 100% confident that the party will come back to power.

In the 2013 elections, Congress had lost a few leaders to Naxal violence. Intelligence wings have said there is a looming threat of Maoist extremists attacking not just candidates, but also voters in the upcoming elections. Your comments?

The Naxals always carry out a big operation during every election and they protest against every election—whether it is the panchayat election, state polls or the general elections. They are against any process which is democratically carried out.

This time also there will be opposition from them and we are going with the assumption that their activities go up during elections. So it is important to be more cautious. But the voter turnout in Naxal-affected areas is much higher than in the cities.

BJP had won 10 out of the 11 Lok Sabha seats in 2014 general elections, a repeat of a similar performance would be expected from you? How big is the challenge five years later?

In the last three elections, we have been averaging on winning 9 or 10 seats and this time too, we will win these elections. In the Lok Sabha elections too we are fairly confident.

In July, you had said that your government aims at containing Naxalism by 2022. So far, since 2005, 1,911 security forces and 815 civilians have been killed. Even now, there is more than 3,500 square kilometres of uncharted land in Abhujmaad, where even the forces have not entered. How are you planning to put this idea to practice?

In Sukma, Dantewada and Narayanpur, we are gradually making inroads into the Naxal bastions, There are new security posts which are coming up in these areas and they’re gradually going deeper in, so that the movement of the forces increases in these areas. Gradually we are ridding these areas of Naxal prevalence. In Sukma, too, the police has tight control and the Naxals are now being restricted to smaller patches. As development, such as education and health, is increasing and is reaching the grassroots, the locals have started supporting us in this fight.

The infrastructure projects in Sukma and Bijapur are not progressing enough because the contractors fear backlash from Naxals. The situation on ground is the same as it was two years ago. What are your views?

Bacheli and Kirandul iron ore mines are very sensitive areas, where Naxal movement happens frequently. Our area domination has gone up there and the number of forces deployed have increased. We are focusing on mine safety and protecting other infrastructure projects in that area because that is a sensitive area and needs focus.

Law and order is primary when it comes to attracting infrastructure projects. How do you plan to deal with this issue to bring in greater investment?

We have done extensive work to draw investment and infrastructure in the state, over the last 15 years. We have set up steel plants, mines, and increased connectivity. The atmosphere in Chhattisgarh is now conducive to investment and the existing mines and plants are running on 100% production capacity, despite Naxal activity in the Bastar areas. And investment has started picking up and we have also started providing rail connectivity, which will be very beneficial for future projects.

There are allegations of human rights violations and of civilians being killed, during encounters with the Naxals. How are you dealing with that?

Whatever complaints of human rights violations are lodged, they are examined very carefully and seriously. Our best effort is to ensure that no innocent is killed and that is why encounters and security operations are carried out with great difficulty and cautiously. In the last three months, all operations have been clean and no complaints have come in. Our target is to cajole and convince the Naxal cadres to surrender and give up arms. Our major focus is to get the locals to surrender.