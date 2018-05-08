Karnataka assembly elections: How Bengaluru votes

Bengaluru remains a crucial focus for all parties.The capital city has 28 seats in the 224-member Karnataka assembly, but its clout stretches far beyond such numbers.

Bengaluru: Last Sunday, when public policy consultant V. Ravichandar was moderating a discussion between candidates in the 12 May Karnataka assembly elections, voters in Bengaluru held out a long list of complaints.

Garbage, air pollution, froth-filled lakes and unending traffic snarls topped their lists. “This was the urban, professional, middle-class. My main takeaway is that they expect their MLAs to fix their city. They don’t see it as the job of corporators,” said Ravichandr.

“Our biggest realization is that a party is not as important as the quality of the candidate,” said a member of the organizers, a civic forum called “Whitefield Rising”, who did not want to be named.

Nevertheless, Bengaluru remains a crucial focus for all parties.The capital city has 28 seats in the 224-member Karnataka assembly, but its clout stretches far beyond the state. The so-called “Silicon Valley of India” generates almost 60% of Karnataka’s revenue and expects development spending of that scale in return.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 17 seats and the Congress 11 in 2008, whereas the Congress won 13 seats and BJP 12 in 2013.

“Essentially, there are no waves in this election, no party dominates. In urban centres like Bangalore, everybody is interested in their personal benefits. A legislator is asked can he fix the drains,” said Narendar Pani, political analyst and faculty at National Institute of Advanced Studies in Bengaluru.

This does not mean that caste or religion or the popularity of party leaders are completely out of the equation in Bengaluru. But analysts say they may not be the only factors anymore.

Ravichandar points out that this is also the first election for the millennials, the post-2000 born voters. First-timers make up 4% of the 9 million votes in Bengaluru. Of the total voters, 11% are below the age of 24.

But there are many Bengalurus. The city is also home to lakhs who live in slums such as ISRO colony, LR Nagar and Maya Bazar. Here the priorities are different: “The question for us is, when the police come and pick you up, who will rescue you? We look at the strength of the candidate; the strength of the party comes later. If the MLA—or even his right hand or left hand —is available to us, that is good enough,” said Isaac Arul Selva, an activist who edits the magazine Slum Jagattu (Slum World, in Kannada).

