India modifies defence procurement norms to avoid delays

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council led by defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman. File Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday decided to modify the guidelines for defence procurement to avoid procedural delays and cleared a ₹2,300 crore plan to buy engines for T-72 tanks, defence ministry said in a statement here.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council led by defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The ministry statement said the changes to defence procurement procedures approved on Tuesday covered issues such as execution of repeat orders, currency exchange rate variations during the course of procurement and applicability of the latest changes in law to procurement contracts.

The statement said these changes will go a long way in avoiding procedural delays, shrinking procurement timelines and giving preference to indigenization.

The DAC approved procurement of 1,000 engines of 1,000 BHP (brake hoursepower) for T-72 tanks of the Army under ‘buy and make’ category. After transfer of technology, most of these engines will be manufactured by Ordnance Factories Board (OFB). “The engines will enhance mobility, agility and acceleration of T-72 tanks making them more versatile and effective in the battlefield,” said the statement.