Maharashtra may make Marathi compulsory in CBSE, ICSE schools till Class 10
Mumbai: The Maharashtra government is considering making Marathi language a compulsory subject up to class 10 in CBSE and CISCE schools, education minister Vinod Tawde told the Legislative Council on Tuesday.
Tawde’s response came during a discussion on Marathi language on the occasion of ‘Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din’— the birth anniversary of late poet V V Shirwadkar, also known as Kusumagraj.
At present, Marathi is a compulsory subject up to class 8 in schools run by the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), a private board which conduct ICSE (Indian Certificate of Secondary Education) examination.
Legislative Council chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar moved a resolution recommending the state government to ensure Marathi is valued as a language of knowledge and to take further steps for its development.
Members of the Opposition and ruling benches raised several issues like making Marathi compulsory in CBSE and CISCE schools, according a classical language status to Marathi etc.
BJP MLC Bhai Girkar demanded Marathi be made compulsory till class 12 from the upcoming academic year, which begins in June.
Opposition parties have raised the pitch for Marathi following a goof-up in translating the Maharashtra governor’s address to the state legislature yesterday.
Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde (NCP) said there was no full time secretary in the Marathi language department and that 40% posts in the department are lying vacant. Claiming that the state’s official language is being neglected by the government, he said chief minister Devendra Fadnavis speaks in Hindi and English at various public events whereas IAS and IPS officers write their (file) notings in English.
Tawde said, “At present, Marathi is a compulsory subject up to standard 8 in CBSE and ICSE schools. We are considering to make it compulsory up to class 10. However, the decision will be taken by the education board”.
He said a delegation comprising prominent littérateurs and leaders of various parties would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of according a classical language status to the language after the Budget session.
Latest News »
- Jerome Powell moves to normalize US monetary policy
- Piramal Finance to invest Rs10,000 crore in hotel assets: MD Khushru Jijina
- India doesn’t have a robust M&A market for tech firms: Sapphire’s Jai Das
- Chinese ambassador warns of ‘trade war’ over Trump China tariffs
- India welcomes lifting of emergency in Maldives, but says concerns remain
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Thanks to renewables, thermal power sector may remain distressed for a long time
The growth rate of contract workers has been far higher than that of directly employed workers
Investors sulk as GSPL takes debt load off GSPC’s back
Dear government, pay up to get a good demand for your bonds
Deteriorating health of India’s labour-intensive sectors