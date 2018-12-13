Liquidity constraints faced by NBFIs to tighten credit supply: Moody’s
Any further distress in the NBFI sector will pose significant downside risks to India’s growth outlook, Moody’s said
New Delhi: Liquidity constraints faced by some non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) will tighten credit supply and slow growth to a little over 7 per cent for the current fiscal, Moody’s Investors Service said Thursday.
“...The liquidity constraints faced by some NBFIs in India, after the default of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS) in September 2018, will likely tighten overall credit supply in the country,” Moody’s said in a statement.
Besides, any further distress in the NBFI sector will pose significant downside risks to India’s growth outlook, it said.
Moody’s Managing Director and Chief Credit Officer (Asia Pacific) Michael Taylor said India’s GDP growth will slow to just above 7 per cent for fiscal 2019 and 2020.
Indian economy grew at 7.1 per cent in the July-September quarter, lower than 8.2 per cent in April-June.
The rating agency said NBFIs are an important provider of credit to the economy and, in the fiscal ended March 31, 2018, accounted for nearly 17 per cent of total loans and one third of total retail loans.
“In a downside scenario, a sharper slowdown in NBFI credit supply would significantly tighten overall credit availability, drive up borrowing costs and reduce economic growth by around half a percentage point over a few years,” Moody’s VP and Senior Analyst Joy Rankothge said.
Weaker nominal GDP growth over a prolonged period would weigh on India’s fiscal strength and the overall sovereign credit profile, Rankothge added.
(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed)
More From Politics »
- After assembly poll debacle, BJP prepares for Lok Sabha elections
- Congress may prefer old guard over new in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan
- PM Modi reviews steps taken to improve ease of doing business
- Man sets himself on fire near Sabarimala protest site in Kerala, dies
- US sanctions: Iran falls to 6th biggest oil supplier to India in November
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- After assembly poll debacle, BJP prepares for Lok Sabha elections
- Liquidity constraints faced by NBFIs to tighten credit supply: Moody’s
- Congress may prefer old guard over new in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan
- Paytm Payments Bank posts Rs20.7 crore loss in FY18
- Disney reorganises international business units, Uday Shankar to lead APAC
Mark to Market »
- Continuing volume momentum puts Indian ports in a good position
- Why did BJP lose Assembly Elections 2018? Retail inflation has answers
- Rural focus drives Hero MotoCorp, but inherent risks linger
- ‘Talk to me’, says RBI governor Shaktikanta Das in relief to markets
- Escorts: Japanese joint venture to hone growth in tractors