YSR Congress to move no-confidence motion against Modi govt, TDP may support
New Delhi: The YSR Congress on Thursday gave a notice for moving a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government in the backdrop of the centre’s refusal to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh.
The party’s MP Y.V. Subba Reddy gave the notice to the Lok Sabha secretariat for including the motion in Friday’s list of business, his office said.
The Hindustan Times reported that the Telugu Desam Party may support the no-confidence motion against the Modi government.
The no-confidence motion can be accepted only if it has the support of at least 50 members in the House. YSR Congress has nine MPs in the Lok Sabha. If accepted, it will be the first no-confidence motion moved against the Modi government.
YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy has written to leaders of various parties seeking their support for the motion. In the letter, he has asserted that if the centre remains reluctant to grant the special category status to the state then all MPs of his party will resign on 6 April.
With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alone having 274 members in the 536-member Lok Sabha and enjoying support of allies having over 56 members, the no-confidence motion, if accepted, is certain to be defeated but has the potential to put the ruling party in a tight corner in a state like Andhra Pradesh over the demand of special category status to the state.
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has withdrawn its ministers from the government after the centre made it clear that it cannot grant the status to the state and the regional party, which is in power in the state, is now mulling to quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
Even if its 16 members support the no-confidence motion, the government will still have a big numerical advantage in the parliament.
The YSR Congress is also seeking to put the TDP, its rival in the state, on the defensive by moving a no-confidence motion. Whether it supports the motion or opposes it, the TDP faces the prospect of handing the YSR Congress a plank in the state in which assembly elections are due to be held along with the Lok Sabha elections the next year.
