Indians killed in Iraq: Sushma Swaraj accuses Congress of indulging in ‘cheap politics’
New Delhi: External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday said the Congress was indulging in “cheap politics” by disrupting proceedings in the Lok Sabha when she was to make a statement on the deaths of 39 Indians in Iraq.
She said no government can declare anyone dead without proof and her government does not believe in the theory of “missing, believed to be killed”.
“Congress must explain why it disrupted proceedings in the Lok Sabha when I was to give details on the deaths of 39 people in Iraq,” Swaraj told reporters in New Delhi.
“We did not keep anyone in dark, it was not falsehood but tireless effort,” Swaraj said.
Earlier in the day, Swaraj had given a statement in the Rajya Sabha on the issue of 39 Indians being killed while in captivity in Iraq.
