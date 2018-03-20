 Indians killed in Iraq: Sushma Swaraj accuses Congress of indulging in ‘cheap politics’ - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics

Indians killed in Iraq: Sushma Swaraj accuses Congress of indulging in ‘cheap politics’

The Congress had disrupted Lok Sabha proceedings when Sushma Swaraj was to make a statement on the deaths of 39 Indians in Iraq
Last Published: Tue, Mar 20 2018. 06 16 PM IST
PTI
Sushma Swaraj said the Congress must explain why it disrupted proceedings in the Lok Sabha when she was to give details on the deaths of 39 people in Iraq. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint
Sushma Swaraj said the Congress must explain why it disrupted proceedings in the Lok Sabha when she was to give details on the deaths of 39 people in Iraq. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday said the Congress was indulging in “cheap politics” by disrupting proceedings in the Lok Sabha when she was to make a statement on the deaths of 39 Indians in Iraq.

She said no government can declare anyone dead without proof and her government does not believe in the theory of “missing, believed to be killed”.

“Congress must explain why it disrupted proceedings in the Lok Sabha when I was to give details on the deaths of 39 people in Iraq,” Swaraj told reporters in New Delhi.

“We did not keep anyone in dark, it was not falsehood but tireless effort,” Swaraj said.

Earlier in the day, Swaraj had given a statement in the Rajya Sabha on the issue of 39 Indians being killed while in captivity in Iraq.

First Published: Tue, Mar 20 2018. 05 42 PM IST
Topics: Indians Iraq Sushma Swaraj Congress Lok Sabha

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »