Ambedkar statue vandalised in Siddhartnagar, Uttar Pradesh

The vandalism of the Ambedkar statue triggered protests from the locals who demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.

Siddhartnagar: Unindentified persons vandalised the statue of B.R. Ambedkar in Gohaniya village of Siddharthnagar district in Uttar Pradesh, triggering protests by locals, police said on Saturday.

The Ambedkar statue was found damaged on Saturday morning. Soon locals gathered at the spot and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.

The statue is being replaced and a case has been lodged against unidentified persons, said SP Dr. Dharamvir. Efforts are on to identify those behind the incident, he said.

Domariyaganj MLA Raghvendra Pratap Singh who rushed to the village soon after the incident, alleged that it was a conspiracy hatched by the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party, and that the culprits will not be spared.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to visit Siddharthnagar district on Monday.