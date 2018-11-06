Lucknow metro service on Diwali to be available from 6 am to 7 pm

A Lucknow Metro Rail train runs between the Charbagh railway station to the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport. PTI Photo

Lucknow: Metro services in the city on Diwali will be available for passengers from 6 am to 7 pm, Metro officials said Tuesday.

The Metro train services will commence at the usual time in the morning, but will ply only till 7 pm instead of 10 pm, they said.

The last Metro trains from the Transport Nagar Metro Station and the Charbagh Metro Station will depart at 7 pm 7.16 pm respectively, the officials added.

