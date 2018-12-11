Mizoram Elections results updates: MNF Congress BJP

Mizoram election results today will decide if CM Lal Thanhawla of the Congress be able to retain his tenure for the third consecutive time. Photo: Reuters

The Election Commission of India is declaring today the Mizoram election results, which the exit poll results have predicted in favour of Mizo National Front. Mizoram went to polls on 28 November and its election results today will decide if CM Lal Thanhawla of the Congress be able to retain his tenure for the third consecutive time. The northeastern state with a 40-member assembly is the last bastion of the Congress in the region.

The counting of votes for Mizoram election results will begin at 8 am today at 13 counting centres in the eight district headquarters.

Mizoram election results: Key candidates, battles

The Congress and the Mizo National Front (MZF) have ruled Mizoram since 1987. The BJP also has set its eyes on the state this time as all other northeastern states are now ruled either by the saffron party or others supported by it. No party in the state has so far been able to form governments thrice in a row since 1987 when Mizoram became a full-fledged state.

A party (or coalition) needs to have the support of 21 MLAs in Mizoram assembly to form the government. The Congress and the MNF fielded candidates in all 40 constituencies, BJP put up 39 candidates and the Zoram People’s Movement contested around 35 seats with its allies.

Key contests in Mizoram include Serchhip—the home turf of five-time Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla. Thanhawla is also contesting from Champhai South.

People’s Representation to Identity and Status of Mizoram (PRISM) chief Vanlalruata is eyeing a debut in the Mizoram assembly. He contested from Serchhip and Aizawl North I seats.

Zoram Nationalist Party (ZNP) founder Pu Lalduhoma contested against CM Thanhawla in Serchhip. He has also contested from the Aizawl West I seat.

In the 2013 Mizoram elections, the Congress had won 34 seats, while its main opposition, the Mizo National Front (MNF), got five and the Mizoram People’s Conference bagged one seat.