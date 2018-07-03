BJP may let SAD put up nominee for Rajya Sabha deputy chairman’s post

he move is interesting as SAD is one of the oldest alliance partners in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the most vocal critic of the BJP for failing to call regular meetings of the NDA members.

New Delhi: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to offer alliance partner Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) a chance to contest the upcoming elections for the post of deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

“It is likely that SAD would be offered to contest the election for the deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha although the date of the NDA meeting has not been finalized yet. The meeting is likely to happen closer to the start of the monsoon session,” said a senior leader of BJP who is also a Rajya Sabha parliamentarian.

The likely offer is also significant because SAD is one of the oldest allies of the BJP. SAD is also the only ally which has yet not threatened to walk out of the NDA.

“The BJP and Shiv Sena alliance is facing problems after Shiv Sena leadership announced that it will contest Lok Sabha and assembly elections on its own. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has also left NDA, so it is just SAD which has been consistent in its support for BJP,” the BJP leader added.

Senior leaders of the BJP are hoping that other regional parties, especially those that are not part of the NDA or Congress-led opposition, would support a SAD candidate. Another worry for the NDA is that while BJP with its 69 members of Parliament (MPs) is the single-largest party in Rajya Sabha, the NDA has only 85 members in the Upper House.

The halfway mark in the Rajya Sabha is 122 and support of regional parties would be crucial for the NDA to win the election.

“Rajya Sabha is very important for NDA because it is the Upper House where opposition members target the Union government the most. NDA won the election for the vice-president and we will now try to win the deputy chairman seat as well,” the BJP leader said.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties too have begun informal consultations over the election. According to a senior Congress leader, a key meeting of all the opposition parties will be held on 16 July or 17 July to discuss the agenda for the monsoon session and the election.

While there is speculation that West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) could field a candidate of its own, Congress leaders said that no formal proposal has been made as yet. “If Congress’ support is sought for a TMC candidate then there will have to be a likely meeting between Banerjee and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi,” a senior Congress leader said requesting anonymity.

The date of the election is yet to be announced.