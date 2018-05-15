Karnataka elections: Bengaluru results quite the same, with some surprises

JD(S) party workers celebrate outside the Raj Bhavan after Congress party extended support to JD(S) to form the new government in Karnataka. Photo: PTI

Bengaluru: The political preferences of Karnataka’s capital city Bengaluru remain almost the same as they were in the 2013 election, indicating that political parties have consolidated their support base in the region.

Out of 26 seats in the contest, the Congress has won 13, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won 11 and the Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) two. Bengaluru has 28 seats in total, but elections to two seats—Rajarajeshwarinagar and Jayanagar—were postponed owing to allegations of fake voter IDs and the death of a contestant, respectively.

In 2013, the Congress won 13 seats, the BJP 12 and the JD(S) three. If one excludes the two seats where there were no polls this time, the tally stands at the Congress 12 seats, the BJP 11 and the JD(S) three— almost the same except the Congress has taken one seat of the JD(S).

The results have thrown up some surprises. Many of the ministers in the outgoing government and Congress leaders who courted a series of controversies—such as Roshan Baig, K.J. George and N.A. Haris— have won with a comfortable five-digit majority. But agriculture minister Krishna Byre Gowda, who comparatively had a clean image, faced a tough fight and won by a margin of 5,671 votes.

There are big losers too. Priyakrishna, despite being the richest candidate in the fray with declared assets of about Rs900 crore, lost to the BJP’s V. Somanna in Govindraj Nagar. Priyakrishna’s father, M. Krishnappa, a construction contractor who is famously known as “Layout” Krishnappa and is the second richest man in the fray, won by a slender margin of 2,775 votes in Vijay Nagar.

Bengaluru’s winners are important, not only because the seats here are enough of a number to completely swing the balance of power in a cliffhanger election.

The city contributes almost 60% of the total income of the state. Its development is crucial to deliver the high growth Karnataka requires in an age of tight federal competition among states to attract investment. However, at 52.47% voter turnout, the residents of the “Silicon Valley of India” were accused of apathy towards politics.

However, the performance of political parties in urban areas outside Bengaluru did not mirror the results that emerged after the 2013 election, possibly a result of a more active political engagement. In Mysuru, another urban hub for instance, the Congress and the BJP have won three seats each, whereas the JD(S) won five. In 2013, the tally was nine, zero and three for the same parties, respectively.

In North Karnataka’s Dharwad, a major industrial hub, the Congress won two, the BJP won five and the JD(S) scored nil. The tally was four, two and one, respectively for the same parties respectively.