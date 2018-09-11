Akhilesh comes under scanner of probe agencies over Gomti riverfront project

SP president Akhilesh Yadav.

New Delhi: Trouble is mounting for Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav ahead of general elections next year. He has come under the scanner of investigating agencies over the Gomti riverfront project sanctioned by him as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh just before the 2017 assembly elections.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter, while the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also stepped up pressure, summoning six companies on Monday to look into alleged financial anomalies.

“The ED is looking into the financial irregularities of the project and the state government has also ordered a CBI probe,” said an official familiar with the developments.

Yadav could not be reached for a comment and other SP leaders declined to comment.

CBI had in March this year started inquiring into alleged financial irregularities to the tune of ₹1,513 crore in the project.

The investigating agency had on 2 December 2017 registered a case against eight engineers of the state irrigation department in Lucknow who were involved in the project for criminal misconduct by public servant, criminal breach of trust, cheating and forgery.

The ED has also registered a case of money laundering against the officials.