PM Modi, Jim Mattis pledge to continue strong US-India strategic partnership
Narendra Modi met the US secretary of defence Jim Mattis on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Saturday
Washington: India and the United States have pledged to continue their strong bilateral strategic partnership, the Pentagon said after a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US defence secretary Jim Mattis.
Mattis met the prime minister on the sidelines of the International Institute for Strategic Studies’ 17th Asia Security Summit—also known as the Shangri-La Dialogue—in Singapore on Saturday.
“The two discussed the importance of the US-India relationship, and the role of both nations in cooperating to uphold international laws and principles, and to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific,” defence spokesperson Captain Jeff Davis said in Washington on Sunday.
The two leaders “pledged to continue the strong US-India strategic partnership and affirmed their commitment to maintaining peace, stability and prosperity in the region,” Davis said in a readout of the meeting.
