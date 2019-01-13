S. Gurumurthy sends legal notice to the Economist for publishing defamatory content against him

Gurumurthy was appointed as a part time director on RBI’s board in August , 2018

New Delhi: Swaminathan Gurumurthy, part time director at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has sent a legal notice to the weekly magazine, the Economist for publishing libelous and defamatory article questioning his credentials to be on the board of directors and his knowledge of economics.

The article in question was published in the web edition of the Economist on 17 November quotes economist Mohan Guruswamy stating that Gurumurthy “is a fixer who gets his things done”. The article was also published in the print version of the 24-30 November issue.

In a 15-page notice, Gurumurthy has sought an unconditional apology for the unverified information and defamatory statements contained in the article and a correction towards the same to be publicly and prominently displayed in the magazine.

“The publication of the article without verifying the veracity of its contents and /or providing sources/references of real facts and truth is per se libelous, slanderous, defamatory, patently illegal and amounts to gross interference with his professional, personal and public life”, the notice said.

Gurumurthy who was appointed as a part time director on RBI’s board in August claimed that by publishing the article, the magazine had acted malafidely, torn out of context the statements made by him, attempted to tarnish his reputation and public image and undermine the image of the RBI.

In the event that you elect not to pay heed to the present notice, we will be constrained to institute appropriate legal proceedings, both civil and criminal, and it would be entirely up to you to risk the consequences, the notice added.