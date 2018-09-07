Total govt liabilities rise to ₹79.8 trillion in Q1

During April-June period of the fiscal, the central government issued dated securities worth ₹1.44 trillion in 12 tranches as against ₹1.68 trillion in the year-ago period.

New Delhi: Total liabilities of the government increased to ₹79.8 trillion at end-June 2018 from ₹77.98 trillion at end-March 2018, latest data on public debt showed Friday.

Public debt accounted for 89.3% of total outstanding liabilities at end-June 2018 with internal debt accounting for 83.0% share.

Nearly 24.9% of the outstanding dated securities had a residual maturity of less than five years. The holding pattern indicates a share of 42.7% for commercial banks and 23.5% for insurance companies by end-March 2018.

G-Sec yields have shown a hardening trend in first quarter of the fiscal with the increase in weighted average yield of primary issuances to 7.76% from 7.34% since the last quarter reflecting the impact of both global and domestic developments, said the quarterly Report on Debt Management, released by the finance ministry.

“The manifestation of global developments being increase in crude oil prices, rate hike by the US Federal Reserve, rising geo-political tensions while domestic developments included weak Rupee, rise in CPI, demand-supply imbalance for shorter-tenor securities and weak demand from FPIs,” it said.

The temporary cash flow mismatches were bridged through issuances of Cash Management Bills in three tranches up to ₹65,000 crore during the quarter.