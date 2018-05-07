Can water win an election? Twist in Cauvery row may change the tide

Photo: AP

Bengaluru: Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah told the Supreme Court on Monday his state is not in a position to share more waters from the Cauvery river with its neighbour Tamil Nadu despite the apex court ordering it to do so.

The court is expected to weigh in on his claim, made in an affidavit, on Tuesday as water emerges as an overarching theme in the run-up to the 12 May assembly elections. The issue has become critical as the thirst for water, whether to drink or for industry, increases in the driest month ahead of the monsoon.

In separate affidavits filed before the Supreme Court on Monday, Karnataka said that 116.7 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) of water had already been released o Tamil Nadu. It said this was 16.66tmcft more than allocated and therefore, there was no need for releasing any more water. Tamil Nadu on the other hand, has stated that Karnataka can easily spare the 4tmcft of water, as directed by the apex court in its last hearing.

Karnataka reeled under back-to-back droughts for three years until 2017, a period marked by an alarming rise in farmer suicides and a severe shortage of water. Farmers in the Cauvery catchment area, as well as in northern river Mahadayi, are up in arms over demands for better water management. There are complaints of unequal distribution of water between well-supplied Bengaluru and rural Hassan, where water-incentive crops like paddy have become a big attraction for farmers.

Yoga Ramesh, a farmer activist from Hassan, said his region has not been getting enough drinking or irrigation water for the last three years, even though Hemavathi dam is a stone’s throw away. “Every time the (river) Hemavathi is close to filling up, the authorities release water to KRS Dam, from where it is sent to Bangalore,” he complained.

Siddaramaiah is lucky to be fighting an election in a year coming just after a relatively good monsoon. He has overseen the construction of some 200,000 farm-ponds, providing considerable relief to farmers.

Water is also a worry for his opponents in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), whose government in neighbouring Goa is being blamed by Siddaramaiah for failing to resolve a dispute over Mahadayi river waters, which has found resonance among voters.

The dispute over Mahadayi river, which originates in Karnataka and flows to Goa, has intensified with farmers in Karnataka asking for more waters during the drought years. Siddaramaiah has written to Goa chief minister Manohar Parikkar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help resolve the issue, but the BJP leaders are worried how it will affect politics in their ruling states. Modi last week promised to resolve the conflict if the BJP is voted to power.

“If tomorrow the Supreme Court says release water, and then the government is forced, then it can become an issue. Similarly in Mahadayi, if they believe the PM’s statement, it will be a swing in his favour. But the fact remains he hasn’t done it in four years, so we don’t know how it’s going to play out. Anyways, it has become an issue that everybody has been forced to talk about,” said political analyst Narendra Pani.