Allies threaten to pull support from May in Brexit dispute
In a warning to May, Northern Ireland’s DUP lawmakers abstained late Monday during several votes on finance bill, and voted against the government on one amendment
London British Prime Minister Theresa May’s parliamentary allies are warning they could remove support from her minority government if she does not alter her Brexit deal with the European Union.
Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party struck a deal last year to back May’s Conservatives on major legislation. But the Protestant, pro-U.K. party opposes the Brexit deal’s plans for keeping the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland open after Brexit.
In a warning to May, DUP lawmakers abstained late Monday during several votes on finance bill, and voted against the government on one amendment.
DUP lawmaker Sammy Wilson said the votes were “designed to send a political message to the government.”
Writing in Tuesday’s Belfast Telegraph, May said the deal “puts Northern Ireland in a fantastic position for the future.”
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
More From Politics »
- India asks WTO to set up panel against US for high import duty on steel, aluminium
- Congress, TJS in friendly fights in Telangana despite alliance
- Train 18, the all-new Shatabdi, on tracks for trials: See pics
- Govt procures 16.51 mn tons of rice so far; to exceed target
- Demonetisation ‘bitter medicine’ to treat corruption: Modi
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Bitcoin prices today sink below $4,500; Ether, Ripple XRP tumble 10%
- Uber is reworking its playbook for world domination
- India asks WTO to set up panel against US for high import duty on steel, aluminium
- Allies threaten to pull support from May in Brexit dispute
- Gold prices fall for second day, silver rates decline