Narendra Modi inaugurates Bogibeel bridge in Assam: 10 things to know

A view of India’s longest rail-road bridge ‘Bogibeel Bridge’ in Dibrugarh. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bogibeel bridge in Assam on the birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The Bogibeel bridge will connect the south bank of the Brahmaputra river in Assam’s Dibrugarh to Silapathar in Dhemaji bordering Arunachal Pradesh. The 4.9 km-long bridge on the Brahmaputra river boasts of being Asia’s second longest rail-cum-road bridge. After inaugurating the bridge, PM Modi also flagged off a train - the Tinsukia-Naharlagun Intercity Express, which will run five days a week.The bridge is seen as an attempt by India to shore up its defence requirements along the Sino-Indian border.

Here are ten interesting things to know about the Bogibeel bridge:

1. The Bogibeel bridge is constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 5,900 crore.

2. The bridge, has a ‘serviceable period of around 120 years’, PTI quoted senior officials as saying.

3. The Bogibeel bridge is built by Hindustan Construction Company(HCC).

4. The bridge has a two-line railway track on the lower deck and a three-lane road on the top deck. For the first time for Indian Railways, the girder has A steel floor system for railway tracks and concrete for road.

5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the bridge today, 25 December 2018, 16 years after it was announced by the then prime minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

6. The bridge will reduce travel time from Assam to Arunachal Pradesh to four hours. It will also reduce the Delhi to Dibrugarh train-travel time by about three hours to 34 hours as against 37 hours presently.

7. Sanctioned on 22 January 1997, the then Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda had laid the foundation stone for the bridge. However, construction began only after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee inaugurated the work site on 21 April, 2002.

8. The bridge will reduce the distance to Northeast region by 165 km, saving fuel worth Rs 10 lakh per day in the region.

9. The bridge is among the infrastructure projects planned by India to improve logistics along the border in Arunachal Pradesh.

10. While inaugurating the Bogibeel bridge in May 2017, PM Narendra Modi dedicated it to the musician and film-maker Bhupen Hazarika.