INX Media case: Former Union minister P. Chidambaram not to appear before CBI
Officials did not give any immediate reason but confirmed that former Union minister P Chidambaram will not be coming on Thursday for questioning by CBI
New Delhi:Former Union minister P. Chidambaram will not be appearing before the CBI on Thursday for questioning in connection with the INX Media corruption case, officials said.
However, the officials did not give any immediate reason but confirmed that he will not be coming on Thursday for questioning.
In the INX Media case, the CBI had registered an FIR on 15 May last year against alleged irregularities in the FIPB clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was finance minister.
Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram was also arrested in the matter for allegedly receiving funds to the tune of Rs10 lakh in the case.
Earlier on Thursday, the Delhi high court granted interim protection to Chidambaram from arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) till 3 July in the case. The high court has asked him to join questioning in the INX Media case as and when called by the CBI.
The other accused in the case include then INX Media director Indrani Mukerjea and then INX News director Peter Mukerjea.
More From Politics »
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Tax reforms to expand revenue base in India, says Moody’s
- RBI needs better rupee policy: NITI Aayog vice chairman
- Tata Motors inks MoU to deploy 1,000 EVs in Maharashtra
- INX Media case: Former Union minister P. Chidambaram not to appear before CBI
- India is said to overhaul export program to allay US concerns
Mark to Market »
- Petrochemical, gas trading businesses a drag on GAIL’s Q4 results
- Q4 Result: High input costs dull growth prospects for Berger Paints
- Competition dims Cummins India’s Q4 performance
- Pidilite Q4 Result: Basking in GST glory, but input cost inflation a spoilsport
- Q4 Results: Spring in BHEL’s profitability appears unsustainable