India’s fiscal deficit reaches 55.3% of FY19 target in April-May
India reported a fiscal deficit of ₹ 3.45 trillion during April-May period, or 55.3% of the target for FY19 compared with 68.3% a year ago
Last Published: Fri, Jun 29 2018. 06 21 PM IST
New Delhi: India reported on Friday a fiscal deficit of ₹ 3.45 trillion ($50.37 billion) during the April-May period, or 55.3% of the budgeted target for fiscal year 2018-19 compared with 68.3% a year ago. Net tax receipts in the first two months of FY19 were ₹ 1.02 trillion, government data showed. India expects to trim the deficit to 3.3% of GDP in this fiscal year, after meeting an upwardly revised fiscal deficit target of 3.5% of GDP in 2017-18.
First Published: Fri, Jun 29 2018. 05 40 PM IST
