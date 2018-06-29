 India’s fiscal deficit reaches 55.3% of FY19 target in April-May - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Politics

India’s fiscal deficit reaches 55.3% of FY19 target in April-May

India reported a fiscal deficit of ₹ 3.45 trillion during April-May period, or 55.3% of the target for FY19 compared with 68.3% a year ago

Last Published: Fri, Jun 29 2018. 06 21 PM IST
Manoj Kumar, Reuters
India expects to trim the deficit to 3.3% of GDP in this fiscal year, after meeting an upwardly revised fiscal deficit target of 3.5% of GDP in 2017-18. Photo: Mint
India expects to trim the deficit to 3.3% of GDP in this fiscal year, after meeting an upwardly revised fiscal deficit target of 3.5% of GDP in 2017-18. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: India reported on Friday a fiscal deficit of ₹ 3.45 trillion ($50.37 billion) during the April-May period, or 55.3% of the budgeted target for fiscal year 2018-19 compared with 68.3% a year ago. Net tax receipts in the first two months of FY19 were ₹ 1.02 trillion, government data showed. India expects to trim the deficit to 3.3% of GDP in this fiscal year, after meeting an upwardly revised fiscal deficit target of 3.5% of GDP in 2017-18.

First Published: Fri, Jun 29 2018. 05 40 PM IST
Topics: India fiscal deficit fiscal deficit target FY19 fiscal deficit target Indian economy

More From Politics »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »