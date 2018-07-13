Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam arrested from Lahore airport in graft case
Flight carrying Nawaz Sharifs landed at Lahore airport just before 9pm as security forces were stationed around the city to prevent mass demonstrations by their political supporters
Lahore: Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif along with his daughter Maryam were arrested Friday night on their return to the country after they were convicted in a corruption case, less than two weeks before the country goes to polls.
The plane carrying Sharif and Maryam landed at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal Airport at 9:15 IST, nearly three hours late from the scheduled arrival. The Etihad Airways flight EY243 arrived here from Abu Dhabi.
Earlier they flew to the UAE capital from London, where Sharif’s ailing wife Kulsoom is battling for her life.
Officials from Pakistan’s anti-graft body, who were present at the airport, took them into custody as they came out of the plane.
The two were convicted on 6 July in the Evenfield properties case linked to the Sharif family’s ownership of four luxury flats in London. The former premier was disqualified from the top job by the Supreme Court last July, his third ousting since the 1990s.
Both Sharif, 68, and Maryam, 44, have been sentenced by an accountability court to 10 and 7 years in prison respectively.
The National Accountability Bureau and the caretaker government had announced that they would be taken into custody upon their arrival at the airport. A helicopter is present at the airport to take them to Islamabad from there they will be sent to Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi after producing them before the accountability court.
