Smart mobility is important to ensure liveability in Indian cities: TomTom Maps’ Phil Allen

Phil Allen, vice-president, sales, TomTom Maps for the Asia-Pacific region. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Smart mobility is important to ensure liveability in India’s cities and firms must work with municipalities for this, said Phil Allen, vice-president, sales, TomTom Maps for the Asia-Pacific region.

“We want to make smart cities work for India,” Allen said in his keynote address on smart transportation at the third edition of EmTech India 2018, organised by Mint and MIT Technology Review.

The Dutch company is a global provider of navigation, traffic and map products.

“Our traffic management platform offers live monitoring, prediction and analysis of traffic in cities,” Allen said.

“We can live monitor any custom route and each individual segment along the route to understand the problem areas, and hence find out which part of the flow is the problem,” he added.

The idea behind this is to improve liveability of cities, he said, adding that municipalities can take relevant decisions using these services.

In June, the government launched a Liveability Index to measure quality of life in 116 cities on 79 parameters such as roads, health, education, mobility, pollution etc.

The ministry of housing and urban affairs had also launched a smart cities mission in 2015 which has identified 100 cities for urban renewal.