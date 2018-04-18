India takes US steel tariff issue to WTO’s safeguards committee

On 8 March, the United States issued a presidential proclamation indicating that steel articles are being imported into US in such quantities as to threaten to impair its national security. To address this situation, the US imposed a 25% tariff on certain steel articles with effect from 23 March. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: After failing to get an exemption on tariff hikes by the Donald Trump administration, India on Tuesday raised the issue of US imposing higher tariffs on certain steel items at the committee of safeguards of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) seeking consultation.

On 8 March, the United States issued a presidential proclamation indicating that steel articles are being imported into US in such quantities as to threaten to impair its national security. To address this situation, the US imposed a 25% tariff on certain steel articles with effect from 23 March.

However, a Delhi-based trade expert, on the condition of anonymity, said that India can only “name and shame” the US by raising the matter in the safeguards committee as the panel does not have any adjudicating power. “For seeking compensation of business loss, India needs to drag the US to the dispute settlement mechanism,” he added.

The US may also claim that its move is not a safeguard measure as it has imposed the higher tariffs on steel and aluminium invoking national security provision, the trade expert said.

India has so far reacted cautiously on the US provocations on the trade front. The Trump administration has been accusing India of unfair trade practices and has challenged most of its export subsidies at the WTO. On Friday, the US treasury department added India to the currency practices watch list saying New Delhi increased its purchase of foreign exchange by $56 billion in 2017 which does not appear necessary given its already robust foreign exchange reserves. It has also put India’s $5.6 billion worth exports under the generalized system of preferences under review.

India’s trade minister Suresh Prabhu on Tuesday said it is working with the US to resolve all trade issues through dialogue. “We have special relation with the US, which is multi-faceted, multi dimensional and also very strategic. We are working with the US to address the trade issues,” he told reporters.