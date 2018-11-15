Fitch keeps India’s sovereign rating unchanged, outlook stable

Fitch Ratings today kept India’s sovereign rating unchanged at ‘BBB-’, the lowest investment grade with a stable outlook, saying risks to macroeconomic outlook are significant. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Fitch Ratings on Thursday kept India’s sovereign rating unchanged at the lowest investment grade of BBB- with stable outlook, same as that of the Standard and Poor’s.

“India’s ratings balance a strong medium-term growth outlook and favourable external balances relative to peers with weak fiscal finances, a fragile financial sector and some lagging structural factors,” it said in a statement.

Moody’s last year in November raised India’s sovereign rating from the lowest investment grade of Baa3 to Baa2, and changed the outlook to “stable” from “positive”, on expectations that the government’s continued focus on economic and institutional reforms will—over time—enhance India’s high growth potential.

Fitch said the risks to the macroeconomic outlook are significant, and include a drop in credit growth, resulting from further problems in the banking or shadow-banking sector. “Recent defaults by a large non-bank financial institution, Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services, which is partly owned by state-owned Life Insurance Cooperation of India (LIC) and some public-sector banks, highlight risks in a sector that in recent years supplied around a third of total credit growth,” it added.

Fitch expects real GDP growth of 7.8% for the fiscal year ending 31 March 2019, up from 6.7% in FY18, “although this forecast is subject to downside risks from tightening financial conditions, weak financial-sector balance sheets and high international oil prices”. Fitch forecasts growth to decelerate to 7.3% in both FY20 and FY21. “India’s GDP growth has the potential to remain strong for a substantial period, as continued structural reform implementation may enhance productivity. Moreover, convergence with more developed economies can be expected as per capita GDP is the lowest among ‘BBB’ range peers,” it added.