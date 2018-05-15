Five takeaways from Karnataka election results

JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy (right) and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah (centre) after meeting the governor on Tuesday. Photo: Ramegowda Bopaiah/Mint

Voters in Karnataka have delivered a fractured mandate, resulting in a hung assembly. While the election was an opportunity for the Congress to signal a revival of its waning fortunes, it was also seen as a test for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in breaching the southern citadel. Results for 222 constituencies were announced on Tuesday. Here are the key takeaways.

A hung assembly after 14 years

The election results threw up a hung assembly in the state for the first time after 2004—BJP with 79 seats, Congress with 65 and Janata Dal (Secular), or JD(S), with 58 seats had failed to get a simple majority at that time. The latest fractured mandate has given the three main parties an opportunity to form post-poll alliances and prove their majority on the floor of the House.

BJP single largest party again after 2008

The BJP has emerged as the single largest party this time. In 2008, when it was last in power in the state, it had formed a government with 110 seats. The party has also managed to substantially improve its seat count and vote share from the 2013 assembly election. In the 2014 general election, the party had won 17 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

All eyes on JD(S)

The split verdict has again put the spotlight on the JD(S), with former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda and his son H. D. Kumaraswamy in a position to call the shots. Before the election, leaders of both Congress and BJP had ruled out any post-poll alliances.

Congress fails to beat anti-incumbency

While Siddaramaiah managed to complete a full five-year term in power—the first time a chief minister has managed to do so since 2004—the party could not overcome anti-incumbency against the government. During his tenure, Siddaramaiah had banked on various populist schemes to provide free rice, milk for students, cattle subsidies, monthly pension for transgender people and monetary help for poor, unmarried and divorced women). To tackle rural distress in the state, the government had also announced a farm loan waiver.

Bengaluru stays with BJP

Bengaluru, the information technology and start-up hub of India, which saw a low turnout this election, had been at the centre of the debate, its creaking infrastructure being a priority for all three parties. Elections were postponed in two seats out of Bengaluru’s 28, one due to the death of a candidate and the other after the discovery of fake voter identification cards. BJP won 13 of the 26 seats that went to polls this time while Congress won 11 and JD(S) two. In 2013, the BJP had won 12 of the 28 seats.