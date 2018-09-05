Cabinet doubles Jan Dhan overdraft cap to Rs 10,000

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana was launched in August 2014. Photo: HT

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday moved to expand its social safety net programme to cover more beneficiaries ahead of the crucial assembly elections due later this year and general elections in 2019.

The Cabinet cleared the proposal to expand the scope and benefits associated with the government’s ambitious Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, which aimed to provide a bank account to every Indian household. The aim will now be to provide a bank account to every individual, finance minister Arun Jaitley said at a press conference after the Cabinet meeting.

The government’s efforts to widen the financial inclusion net along with its actions to act against black money are expected to be a major part of the electoral campaign of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The government estimates that around 80% of Indians have bank accounts.

According to the Cabinet decision, the overdraft facility for the accounts opened under the new scheme will be doubled to Rs 10,000 from Rs 5,000, and Rs 2,000 will be without conditions. The age limit for availing the overdraft facility has also been increased to 65 years from 60 years.

Also, the accident insurance cover available on the Rupay debit card linked with the new insurance account has been doubled to Rs 2 lakh from Rs 1 lakh.

The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana was launched by the NDA in August 2014.

It was the first big mission launched by the Modi government after it assumed office in May 2014. Initially spelt out by finance minister Arun Jaitley in his budget speech, the financial inclusion programme was announced by Prime Minister Modi during his Independence Day speech.

“PMJDY has been a boon to rural households, especially women as they are the largest beneficiaries of this scheme, which has not only given them financial independence but has led to empowerment,” Jaitley wrote on micro blogging website Twitter.