India freezes requests to commercially release GM mustard

The mustard variety would have been the first transgenic food crop to be allowed for commercial cultivation in India. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: India has frozen requests to commercially release a locally developed genetically modified (GM) mustard, an environment ministry document released on Tuesday showed, amid stiff opposition to lab-altered food from activists and politicians.

But the environment ministry’s genetic engineering appraisal committee (GEAC) has deferred approval despite a panel the ministry supervises giving GM mustard technical clearance last year.

“Subsequent to receipt of various representations from different stakeholders, matters related to environmental release of transgenic mustard are kept pending for further review,” the GEAC said in minutes of a meeting released on the environment ministry’s website marked “confidential and restricted circulation”.

Cotton is the only GM crop currently allowed to be sold in the country. US company Monsanto Co. dominates the cotton seed market in India, and often faces resistance from local companies over its position.

The environment ministry told Parliament on 31 July that GM mustard had been recommended by GEAC to it for “consideration for environmental release and cultivation”.

An environment ministry spokesman directed Reuters to GEAC head Amita Prasad, whose office said she was not available. Another GEAC official named on the ministry’s website, Madhumita Biswas, did not respond to requests for comment.

The decision on the mustard represents a setback for Deepak Pental and his colleagues at Delhi University, who worked on developing and testing the variety for years. Pental, who earlier acknowledged that getting a go-ahead for GM food would be difficult, declined to comment on Tuesday.

GM food has been opposed by activists and politicians in India due to fears that it could compromise food safety and biodiversity. Some experts have also questioned claims that GM crops are more productive than normal varieties. Reuters