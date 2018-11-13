SC agreeing to review petitions both sweet and sour for Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

On 28 September, a Supreme Court bench had by a 4:1 majority ruling granted women of all ages the right to enter Sabarimala temple. Photo: Reuters

Ernakulam: Does Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s aggressive advocation to allow women to Sabarimala stands vindicated by the Supreme Court? Or has the court come down heavily against the ruling communist government under him?

A debate is growing in Kerala along these lines, as the apex court on Tuesday agreed to hear a clutch of review petitions next month, assailing its previous Sabarimala judgment admitting adolescent women, despite a ritualistic ban.

The order explicitly said “there is no stay” on the 28 September order which permitted women. But since the matter has been called for a review on 22 January, it has raised a fresh call from not only the Opposition, Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress, but also from Vijayan’s own Cabinet members, to not allow women to the temple in the upcoming season, starting Saturday.

Sabarimala usually receives millions of devotees during this period, and allowing women risks the chance of escalating the violent agitations seen across Kerala, by hundreds of angry Hindus who seek to uphold the ritualistic ban.

Vijayan’s ruling Left Democratic Front government did not announce an official reaction to the court’s decision of hearing reviews, but, reacting to television reporters, Vijayan highlighted that the court on Tuesday did not stay its previous order.

“As SC has not stayed its previous (28 September) verdict, it is clear that the apex court still honours that position. Anyway, we will consult our lawyers,” Vijayan said, in Malayalam.

However, members of the Opposition, and Kerala’s law minister A K Balan holds another view.

“The government opinion has not been formed. But my personal opinion is that women may not be allowed in this (pilgrim) season,” Balan told Mint over the phone. “Agreeing to hear the review petitions itself is an admission of error on the record, or omission. Normally, under these circumstances, even if the 28 September order is not stayed, this means we have to upheld the previous 1991 Kerala High Court order which banned women entry.”

Kerala temple affairs minister Kadakampally Surendran declined to comment before consulting with lawyers. A Padmakumar , president of Travancore Devaswom Board, the temple body running Sabarimala, also said the same.

BJP Kerala president P Sreedharan Pillai said the party will go ahead with its planned protests ahead of the temple reopening if the government did not change its stand.

“It is extremely rare for the Supreme Court to agree to hear review petitions on a constitutional bench’s order. The government should immediately consider this as a sign and wait for the final decision to come before allowing women,” he said.

Ramesh Chennithala, the Opposition leader in the Assembly from the Congress, said the government should take the Supreme Court order as a God-given chance to change its position.