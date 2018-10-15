Ahead of 2019 polls, AAP chief Kejriwal launches nationwide crowdfunding drive

AAP national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched a nationwide crowdfunding donation drive in the capital, ahead of the 2019 general election.

The AAP-led Delhi government had money, but the party had no money to contest the upcoming elections, Kejriwal said. “Today is a historic day. Today, a start happened for collecting donations in a systematic way through crowdsourcing. We don’t take donations from corrupt industrialists. There was no proper structure before this. This is going to be a model for the rest of the world,” Kejriwal said, while launching the donation drive, Aap Ka Daan, Rashtra Ka Nirmaan (your donation will develop the nation), at an event attended by AAP Delhi state office bearers.

The party has asked volunteers to give names of five people who will donate a minimum of ₹100 on a monthly basis. It has also launched a number through which people can reach out to the party to donate. Those who call on this number will get a call back from the call centre the party has hired to coordinate with callers and collect forms from their homes.

“There are a lot of elections in the next two years. The party does not have money. We need our volunteers to donate to the party. Those who earn money should contribute to the party an amount that is comfortable for them. It can be ₹100 per month as well,” said Kejriwal.

The AAP leader said that while he will donate ₹10,000 per month, his wife and daughter will donate ₹5,000 per month and his father will donate ₹500 per month.

Kejriwal banked on the work done by the AAP-led state government and said that those who were happy with the work of the government should donate to the party.

“I appeal to those parents whose kids are going to better schools, those who are paying less electricity bills, or using mohalla clinics. I appeal to all those people to donate to the party so that we can continue to do the work we are doing. For some people, nation development is a fight between Hindu and Muslims. For us education, development is nation building.”

AAP Karnataka convener Prithvi Reddy will head the campaign. The step is part of efforts to ensure that the party has a systematic flow of donations as it looks to contest elections in the forthcoming general elections, as well as the state elections in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.