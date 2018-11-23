 Govt transfers over Rs 1,600 crore to 48.5 lakh mothers under PMMVY - Livemint
Govt transfers over Rs 1,600 crore to 48.5 lakh mothers under PMMVY

The non-profit organisation CDFI conceptualised, designed and implemented the PMMVY-CAS

Last Published: Fri, Nov 23 2018. 09 37 PM IST
PTI
Representative image. Photo: HT
Representative image. Photo: HT

New Delhi: The government has transferred over Rs 1,600 crore to eligible mothers under Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana through direct benefit transfer till Friday, Centre for Digital Financial Inclusion (CDFI) that uses technology for financial inclusion said.

“Rs 16,04,66,63,000 transferred through direct benefit transfer to 48.5 lakh women,” CDFI said.

The non-profit organisation CDFI conceptualised, designed and implemented the PMMVY-CAS (Common Application Software) System through which disbursements were made.

The programme, which became applicable from January 1, 2017 provides a cash incentive of Rs 5,000 in three instalments to pregnant women and lactating mothers for the first child through Direct Benefits Transfer (DBT).

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed)

First Published: Fri, Nov 23 2018. 09 37 PM IST
Topics: Govt transfers mothers PMMVY Narendra Modi Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana

