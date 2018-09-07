J&K govt moves SC for appointment of new DGP

Photo: Ramesh Pathania.

New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir government has moved Supreme Court seeking an appointment for the post of director general of the state police, on Friday. The apex court has agreed to hear the matter next week.

Following the kidnapping of 11 family members by militants in the Valley last week, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday night removed sitting director general of police S. P. Vaid from the post, replacing him with DGP Prisons, Dilbagh Singh.

Dilbagh Singh has been given additional charge of heading the police force in Jammu and Kashmir after Vaid was removed as the police chief of the state on Thursday.

Dilbagh Singh, a 1987-batch IPS officer, has served as the director general of prison, before he was made the director general of police in the state.

Singh has held important positions in the state police, including serving as the intelligence chief of the state. He started his carrier as the additional superintendent of police in Kupwara district.

Vaid, a 1986 batch IPS officer, has now been posted as transport commissioner J&K, headquartered in Jammu. DGP Prisons, Dilbagh Singh will replace Vaid till a new appointment is made. Vaid served as director general of the J&K Police from March 2016, until now.