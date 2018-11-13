Opec warns of 2019 oil glut as demand slows, rival supply rises
In a monthly report, Opec said world oil demand next year would rise by 1.29 million barrels per day, 70,000 bpd less than predicted last month
London: Opec warned on Tuesday that an oil supply glut could emerge in 2019 as the world economy slows and supply from rival producers rises more quickly than expected, building a case for a policy U-turn to cutting output at a meeting next month.
In a monthly report, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said world oil demand next year would rise by 1.29 million barrels per day, 70,000 bpd less than predicted last month and the fourth consecutive reduction in its forecast.
“Although the oil market has reached a balance now, the forecasts for 2019 for non-OPEC supply growth indicate higher volumes outpacing the expansion in world oil demand, leading to widening excess supply in the market,” OPEC said in the report.
Opec meets to set policy on Dec. 6.
