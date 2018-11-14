GSLV-MkIII-D2 blasts off, injects GSAT-29 into orbit

The 27-hour-countdown for the launch began at 2.50pm on Tuesday and the rocket blasted off at 5.08 pm from the spaceport at Sriharikota over 100 km from Chennai

Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh): ISRO’s heavy-lift rocket GSLV-MkIII-D2 on Wednesday successfully injected into orbit the country’s latest communication satellite GSAT-29, intended to meet the communication needs of people in remote areas in the North East and Jammu and Kashmir.

The 27-hour-countdown for the launch began at 2.50pm on Tuesday and the rocket blasted off at 5.08 pm from the spaceport at Sriharikota over 100 km from Chennai.

The 3,423 kg GSAT-29 carries Ka and Ku band high throughput transponders, which will provide communication services to remote places in the North East and Jammu and Kashmir, besides aiding the Centre’s Digital India programme, ISRO chief K Sivan said.

ISRO scientists broke into cheers as the satellite was injected into a geosynchronous orbit, 16 minutes after lift-off.

Sivan said the country had achieved a significant milestone following the successful launch, and the injection of the satellite into the GTO was ‘precise’.

“I am extremely happy to declare that our heaviest launcher in its second mission has lifted the heaviest satellite GSAT 29 from the Indian soil, and after a majestic travel of 16 minutes, it precisely injected it into the intended Geo Transfer Orbit,” he added.

ISRO scientists had termed the launch crucial for the space agency as the rocket would be used for the ambitious Chandrayaan-2 and the country’s manned space missions.

Sivan said while the launch vehicle’s first operational mission was going to be “none other than Chandrayaan” in January 2019, “this fantastic vehicle is going to carry humans to space in three years from now.”

Cyclone Gaja had clouded the launch plans but with it changing course and conducive weather conditions prevailing, the rocket blasted off on schedule.

The satellite would be placed in its final Geostationary Orbit using the on-board propulsion system and it may take a few days after separation from the launcher to reach the orbital slot, ISRO said.

The GSLV-MkIII-D2 is a three-stage launch vehicle with two solid strap-ons, a liquid core stage and a cryogenic upper stage. Compared to solid and liquid stages, the C25 cryogenic stage is more efficient as well as complex.

According to ISRO, the GSAT-29 satellite is intended to serve as a test bed for several new technologies. It is specifically designed to cater to communication requirements of users from remote areas of the country.

The mission life is about 10 years.

GSLV-MkIII is the fifth-generation launch vehicle developed by ISRO and is designed to place satellites of upto 4,000 kg in GTO.

The launch vehicle is the 67th launch mission from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota and the 33 communication satellite built by ISRO.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed