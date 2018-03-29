Isro’s GSLV rocket carrying GSAT-6A communication satellite lifts off from Sriharikota

A view of fully integrated GSLV-F08 inside the Vehicle Assembly Building at Sriharikota. Photo: PTI

Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh: Indian Space Research Organisation’s GSLV rocket carrying the country’s communications satellite GSAT-6A lifted off from the Sriharikota spaceport on Thursday.

The GSLV-F08 rocket saddled with the passenger satellite in its payload fairing blasted off from the second launch pad at 4.56 pm.

Leaving behind plumes of smoke, the 49.1 metre tall GSLV soared majestically into clear skies, carrying the 2,140 kg GSAT-6A satellite to be injected into a geostationary orbit at a height of about 36,000 km.

The Launch of GSAT-6A satellite, marks the 12th flight of Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle GSLV-F08 and sixth flight with indigenous Cryogenic upper stage.

GSAT-6A, is similar to GSAT-6, a high power S-band communication satellite built on I-2K satellite bus with a mission life of about ten years, it said.

A key feature of the satellite is providing mobile communication to India through multi beam coverage facility. The satellite will also provide a platform for developing technologies such as demonstration of 6 m S-Band Unfurlable Antenna, handheld ground terminals and network management techniques that could be useful in satellite based mobile communication applications.

GSLV-F08, weighing 415.6 tonnes with a height of 49.1 metre comes with notable improvements like induction of High Thrust Vikas Engine, electromechanical actuation system in place of electro-hydraulic actuation system