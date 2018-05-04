Enter the dragonfly

A research model of the ‘Mars Pathfinder Sojourner’ rover. The electronics box on the rover—which explored the planet in 1997—was insulated with aerogel. Photo: Reuters

Over the years, scientists have been inspired by nature to examine its processes and elements and duplicate these.

Known as biomimicry or biomimetics—after the Greek words bios (life) and mimesis (imitate)—the concept has inspired researchers to develop products such as gecko-feet adhesives, spider-web glass, firefly lightbulbs, and Velcro.

The Japanese reduced the noise levels of the Shinkansen Bullet Train, learning from the kingfisher, which barely generates a ripple when it darts into the water in search of a meal. The train’s redesigned nose—a 50ft-long steel kingfisher beak—not only solved the noise problem but also reduced power use and allowed the train to reach faster speeds.

On 18 April, a team of Polish-Colombian scientists and engineers said they had developed software that would allow rational modification of flight routes in real time. The inspiration came from the behaviour of insects and birds. Their work was published in the journal Cogent Engineering.

The software, developed by scientists and engineers from the Institute of Physical Chemistry of the Polish Academy of Sciences in Warsaw and Universidad Cooperativa de Colombia, comprises two algorithms to search for potential flight paths. While the first uses principles seen in the movement of groups of animals, especially in schools of fish or swarms of bees, the second imitates the behaviour of the cuckoo, the bird which lays its eggs in other birds’ nests.

Similarly, the wings of a dragonfly have inspired a team of experts, led by UK-based Newcastle University scientists, to create a new form of a highly efficient, low-cost insulation material called aerogel, the world’s lightest solid, also known as “frozen smoke”.

According to US space agency Nasa’s website, aerogel is a silicon-based solid with a porous, sponge-like structure in which 99.8% of the volume is empty space. It is 1,000 times less dense than glass, another silicon-based solid, and is the most porous material known to man. It is also ultralight—a piece the size of a family car weighs less than 1kg.

Removing water molecules—without the fine silica structure collapsing—had been a difficult and expensive process till now, restricting the use of aerogels to specialized tasks, such as the collection of stardust in space.

For instance, Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, used aerogel to insulate the electronics box on the Mars Pathfinder Sojourner rover that explored the planet in 1997.

A closer look at the characterestics of dragonflies shows why their wings were of interest to the scientists. Dragonflies belong to the insect order known as Odonata, meaning “toothed jaw”, due to their serrated mouth parts. These insects were around long before dinosaurs. The scientists were inspired by them because their wings are porous, layered structures, similar to an aerogel, strong yet light enough to carry the insects up to 30 miles in an hour.

A press release from the university quotes Lidija Šiller, the joint lead author and a nanoscale scientist at Newcastle University: “A dragonfly’s wings are an ultralight aerogel—making up less than 2% of the insect’s total body weight. Yet they are so strong they can carry the insect thousands of miles across oceans and between continents.” She was assisted by three other researchers—Xiao Han, Khalil Hassan and Adrian Oila—from the same university.

When the dragonfly emerges from its larval skin, its wings are soft like jelly. Soon, however, they expand and harden to become completely dry. To achieve this, their bodies produce bicarbonate molecules which release carbon dioxide gas that regulates body pressure and also dries the wings. This “blows” out the water to leave a dry, stable, light and strong structure, the release explains.

The scientists managed to replicate this natural process cheaply by mimicking the way the dragonfly dries its wings. Instead of drying the silica under high temperature and pressure, they used bicarbonate of soda (used in baking cakes) to “blow” out the water molecules, trapping carbon dioxide gas in the pores. The scientists have published their findings in the scientific journal Advanced Materials.

The team says the next step will be to scale up the process to produce insulation panels that can be used in homes and buildings to help reduce energy use, and, ultimately, electricity bills.