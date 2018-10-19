UNSW to target Indian researchers

UNSW has identified three focus areas, academic research, industry and social engagements through research collaborations and global outreach.

The higher education sector is set to get a massive boost. The University of New South Wales (UNSW) is putting in place a ₹5,200 crore plan to engage in research and hire early- and mid-career researchers from key economies, including India.

UNSW in Sydney, one of the top 50 universities in the world, said India is one of its key destinations not just for student recruitment but for research collaborations in varied fields ranging from public health to solar energy, smart cities and archaeological conservation. “India is a key partner in UNSW’s vision and research collaborations is a key component of it,” said Amit Dasgupta, a retired diplomat who is now country director at UNSW India.

UNSW, ranked 45 in the QS World University Rankings, has prepared an India strategy to attract more students and further research collaborations. The university has 1,200 Indian students, and aims to take the number to 4,500 over the next few years, said Laurie Pearcey, pro-vice-chancellor (international), UNSW.

The university aims to attract up to 1,000 early to mid-career researchers to boost its academic excellence over the next decade from key markets, said Pearcey.

UNSW has identified three focus areas, academic research, industry and social engagements through research collaborations and global outreach, said Pearcey.

“As part of our strategy across all three pillars, India is such an important and an obvious partner for the university to focus on,” he said.

The university has already opened an India centre in New Delhi to enhance engagement, he said.

“The responses from Indian students have been encouraging this year. The number of Indians who took admission at UNSW in 2018 is almost 75% more than what was our target,” Dasgupta said, adding that he is now reaching out to top Indian institutions and companies for tie- ups.

Australia is now looking at India in a big way and its India economic strategy document identifies education among the top sectors for collaborations in India. “There is no sector with greater promise for Australia in India than education. Australia’s future growth and prosperity will be driven by our ability to generate and attract the best and brightest,” a vision document published earlier this year said.

University authorities said UNSW is working with top medical chains and colleges, including Apollo hospital, Post Graduate Institute in Chandigarh, George Institute India and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in several fields, including post-trauma care research.