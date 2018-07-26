Telescopes to get closer look at the Lunar Eclispe

People interested in the celestial event will be able to see the moon turn into red colour for duration of 1 hour 43 minutes.

The longest lunar eclipse of the century will be visible world over, expect in North America, on July 27. People interested in the celestial event will be able to see the moon turn into red colour for duration of 1 hour 43 minutes. While one can see it with bare eyes, for those curious for a closer look, a telescope can come in handy. Here are some options you can consider without burning a hole in your pocket.

Celestron Inspire 70Az Refractor

Rs 17,658

The Inspire 70Az Refractor belongs to Celestron’s affordable line-up of telescopes for beginners. It has a 70mm lens, hence the name and comes with two eyepieces, offering 35x and 7x magnifications, which is more than sufficient to get a more near view of the moon and planets. The adjustable tripod is made of stainless steel, providing it a form support. It comes with an adapter allowing users to mount their smartphone on the lens cap.

Orion Skyscanner 100 12 TableTop

Rs 16,479

At first glance the Skyscanner 100 12 looks more like a microscope, as it has wider lens and a table-top design, which means you can put down on the ledge of the roof or on a table. The out layer of the telescope tube is made of metal, which is quite reassuring. It has a 100mm lens with wider viewing angles compared to the Celestron telescope. It comes with two pieces of 20mm and 10mm and is ideal to view far off planets.

Zhumell ZHUN001-1 60mm AZ Refractor

Rs 9,093

Powered by a 60mm lens, the Zhumell ZHUN001 is not in the same league as the Celestron or the Orion telescopes. However it can muster adequate light to provide a detailed view of the craters on the moon along with a clear view of some of the nearby planets. It has two eyepieces of 25mm and 10mm. The adjustable tripod is made of aluminium, while the red dot finder helps pin the dot on specific celestial objects for others to see.

Gskyer AZ70400 Telescope

Rs 9,848

Gskyer AZ70400 comes with a 70mm lens and two eyepieces with 25x and 10x magnification. Technically, this means it can rally slightly better detailing of the finer details of the moon than the Zhumell telescope. The outer shell of the telescope tube and the bundled tripod is made of aluminium alloy. The lens has an anti-reflective coating to protect the eyes.