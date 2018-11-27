Warm winter ahead as El Niño gains strength: WMO

El Niño , which happens every two to seven years, is associated with higher global temperatures and drought.

Delhi: A warmer winter is expected as El Niño conditions develop within next three months, says the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) in its latest forecast.

In its forecast issued on Tuesday, the specialized agency of the United Nations stated that there was 75-80% chance of El Niño developing by February next year. However, it highlighted that it was not expected to be a strong event.

A recurring natural phenomenon, El Niño happens when sea-surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean warm up, which has a major influence on weather and climate patterns over many parts of the world.

The phenomenon, which happens every two to seven years, is associated with higher global temperatures and drought. In India, it hampers the advance of the south-west monsoon from June to September, impacts rainfall and is associated with drought.

“It is too early to say if it will impact the south-west monsoon. But the forecast indicates that it is likely to weaken during spring in February, much before the monsoon makes it onset, so there may not be that much impact on the next monsoon. But we could witness warmer than usual temperatures during winter,” said D S Pai, head, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune.

According to the global forecast, the chance of a full-fledged El Niño between December 2018 and February 2019 is estimated to be about 75-80%, and about 60% for it to continue through February-April 2019.

While the latest forecast alleviates concerns over a weaker monsoon next year due to El Nino, its impact on winter-temperatures could be much evident.

The last El Nino in 2015 was among the strongest ever recorded, which led to catastrophic damages across the globe. It was also the warmest year ever recorded on earth.

“The forecast El Niño is not expected to be as powerful as the event in 2015-2016, which was linked with droughts, flooding and coral bleaching in different parts of the world. Even so, it can still significantly affect rainfall and temperature patterns in many regions, with important consequences to agricultural and food security sectors, and it may combine with long-term climate change to boost 2019 global temperatures,” said Maxx Dilley, director of WMO’s climate prediction and adaptation branch.