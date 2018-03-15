Essential Hawking: A snapshot of the physicist’s writings

Stephen Hawking took his research beyond the limits of his laboratories to common people through the books he had written over the years. Photo: AP

Legendary physicist, Stephen Hawking took his research beyond the limits of his laboratories to common people through the books he had written over the years. From the masterpiece, A Brief History of Time to delving into children books with George’s adventure series, here is a list of five books of one of world’s best theoretical physicist.

A Brief History Of Time -Stephen Hawking

(Bantam Books, Rs499)

This is the book that made Hawking a household name. He related the history of the universe and explained esoteric subjects like black holes and string theory in a lucid, non-technical voice.

The Nature Of Space And Time- Stephen Hawking and Roger Penrose

(Princeton University Press, Rs715)

A more serious book on science, in which Hawking and Roger Penrose debate quantum theory, Einstein’s theory of relativity and other key concepts of quantum physics and cosmology.

God Created The Integers Ed. by Stephen Hawking

(Penguin, Rs799)

An anthology—a companion piece to On the Shoulders of Giants—in which Hawking looks at the works of 21 mathematicians, from Euclid to Alan Turing, and their impact on science.

The Grand Design- Stephen Hawking and Leonard Mlodinow

(Random House, Rs550)

Is there a God? What is the destiny of humankind? How does the multiverse work? What’s the unified M-Theory? Hawking asked all the big questions of life and physics, and then answered them.

My Brief History: A Memoir - Stephen Hawking

(Random House, Rs399)

Hawking wrote in his autobiography of growing up in post-war London, his childhood experiences, his illness, career and family to coincide with a 2013 documentary on his life.