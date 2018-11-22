Air quality to remain ‘very poor’ for three days

The air quality index was likely to remain in ‘very poor’ category for the next two to three days due to high relative humidity and low temperature. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: Even as New Delhi struggles to breathe with air quality still in ‘very poor’ category, authorities’ proposal for artificial rain to wash away the pollutants is unlikely to get a go-ahead soon, mainly due to unfavourable weather conditions.

“It all depends on IMD’s forecast regarding availability of required types of clouds for seeding, which does not seem quite favourable for at least a week. We will have to wait until the meteorological conditions are conducive for seeding,” according to Prashant Gargava, member secretary, Central Pollution Control Board.

A thick haze continued to envelop Delhi on Thursday, even as the impact of stubble burning from neighbouring states on air pollution was recorded to be minimal, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR).

The forecast, however, indicated that the air quality index (AQI) was likely to remain in ‘very poor’ category for the next two to three days due to high relative humidity and low temperature.

While the current forecast indicates cloud formation on Thursday, scientists at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, working on the indigenous technology for seeding, however, highlighted that the height of clouds is not optimum for seeding to be done.

“These are ice clouds, which are quite high (above 6 km), which is a problem. Clouds should be at a height of 2.5 km to 4 km for seeding,” according to professor S.N. Tripathi, head, Department of Civil Engineering and Department of Earth Sciences, IIT Kanpur, “Nevertheless, if there is sufficient thickness in the cloud and it contains water and ice-crystals, trials can be attempted.”

The availability of supercooled clouds, containing water and ice-crystals at a suitable height is a major challenge. According to scientists, the probability of occurrence for such clouds during winters is very low.

Meanwhile, an aircraft has already been secured from the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and modified to install a seeding system and necessary clearances are being sought from different agencies for its use. “We have got approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation for the use of aircraft, but it is subject to certain clarifications, which would be provided very soon. The trial can be done, as and when the environment ministry and the CPCB direct and meteorological conditions are favourable,” according to professor Tripathi.

