Harsh Vardhan pitches for more investments in research from private sector

Kolkata: Union minister Harsh Vardhan has called for more investments in research from the private sector and said India could leapfrog to top two-three “scientific nations” in the world in terms of scientific advancements.

There has been increased science research activities in the country in the past few years with both government and private organisations chipping in, Harsh Vardhan, the Union Minister of Earth Sciences and Environment, told PTI here on Monday night.

“There is need for more investments in research from private sector. It will add to the research outcome in the country,” he said.

With the help of both government and private organisations India could leapfrog into top two-three “scientific nations” in the world in terms of scientific advancements, the union minister said.

“One pointer to this fact is the 14% growth rate in science publications in the country in recent times,” he said.

In space research India is in the top bracket, he said, adding “We are the first nation in the world to reach the Mars orbit in the first attempt. This shows our overall advancement in space research.” Elaborating, he said in space research “We had made a milestone launch of 104 nano satellites onboard a single rocket.

“Americans use our launch vehicles for sending satellites to space,” Harsh Vardhan said.

The union minister, who was speaking on the eve of a launch of coastal research vessel ‘Sagar Tara’, built by Titagarh Wagons Ltd for the National Institute of Ocean Technology, made these comments when asked whether the research vessel could be used for private organisations.

“At the moment there is no proposal to allow access (of vessel) to private people,” the union minister said.

He, however, pointed out there are several private academic institutions involved in research activities in the country who may benefit to a certain extent by the research undertaken in such vessels.

Stating that research vessels procured by National Institute of Ocean Technology are meant basically for public research institutions, the minister said, “I think there are around 60 research institutions (government) in India which can use the research data of such vessels.” Asked if the government will procure more research vessels from Indian private sector to conduct various oceanographic missions, Harsh Vardhan said, “We will procure more vessels through due tendering process.” He said ‘Sagar Tara’ will be the sixth such coastal research vessel to be included in the fleet of NIOT’s vessels employed in conducting various oceanographic missions and complimented Titagarh Wagons Ltd for realising Narendra Modi’s ‘Make In India’ vision.

