Nasa names astronauts for 1st manned US space launches since 2011
The Nasa’s announcement signals a milestone in the US space programme, with its shift to the private sector for ferrying cargo and astronauts to the Space Station
Orlando, Florida: Nasa on Friday named nine astronauts for the first manned space launches from US soil since the space shuttle programme ended in 2011.
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s announcement signals a milestone in the US space programme, with its shift to the private sector for ferrying cargo and astronauts to the International Space Station.
Since the space shuttle programme was shut down, the US space agency Nasa has had to rely on Russia to fly astronauts to space station, a $100 billion orbital research laboratory that flies about 250 miles (402 km) above Earth.
The astronauts named on Friday will be carried aloft aboard spacecraft developed by entrepreneur Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Boeing Co, crewing first the test flights, and then missions involving both Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner and SpaceX’s Crew Dragon.
The first flight is expected sometime next year.
“Space has transformed the American way of life,” Nasa Administrator Jim Bridenstine said at the Johnson Space Center in Houston. “For the first time since 2011, we are on the brink of launching American astronauts on American rockets from American soil.”
President Donald Trump tweeted about the announcement: “We have the greatest facilities in the world and we are now letting the private sector pay to use them. Exciting things happening.”
The commercial crew programme will allow expanded use of the space station. Nasa officials have said it is critical to understanding the challenges of long-duration spaceflight and necessary for a sustainable presence on the Moon and for deep-space missions, including to Mars.
In 2014, SpaceX and Boeing received contracts for $2.6 billion and $4.2 billion, respectively, to develop so-called space taxis that can ferry astronauts to and from the space station.
Of the nine astronauts tapped to serve as crew members, all but three are space flight veterans. Additional crew members will be assigned by Nasa’s international partners in the space station at a later date, the agency said.
The Government Accountability Office said last month that launch plans could be delayed due to incomplete safety measures and accountability issues in Nasa’s commercial crew programme.
More From Science »
- Georges Lemaître: returning to the Bang
- Experimental drug trial offers ‘cautious hope’ in fight against Alzheimer’s
- World’s largest king penguin colony has shrunk by nearly 90%
- Red moon’s celestial show: Total lunar eclipse on 27-28 July will be the century’s longest
- Telescopes to get closer look at the Lunar Eclispe
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- As factories produce more, growth would raise the odds of a rate hike
- Cognizant tests growth acceleration theory, patience of investors
- Why consensus EPS estimates of the Nifty index are falling
- Exide Q1 results: Lead prices play spoilsport but revenue powers ahead
- Volume growth revival can soothe Vedanta’s multiple woes