Red moon’s celestial show: Total lunar eclipse on 27-28 July will be the century’s longest

New Delhi: In what is set to be the longest total lunar eclipse of the century, the full moon is all set to pass through the earth’s shadow, as it exudes rusty hues and undergoes a total red lunar eclipse on 27 July.

The moon will begin to glide through the earth’s shadow from 11.54pm on the intervening night of 27-28 July. By 1am on the 28th, it will be gradually covered by the earth’s shadow and remain totally covered till 2.43am, or 1 hour and 43 minutes.

After 2.43am, the moon will begin to emerge out of its shadow, marking the end of the eclipse at 3.49am on 28 July. Since the moon will be at its farthest point from earth, it will take more time to pass through earth’s shadow. The entire eclipse will be visible from across India.

Despite being completely shadowed by earth, the moon will glow in rusty hues. “Earth blocks all light coming from sun towards moon. The only light which reaches moon and gets reflected back is the one which is refracted by the earth’s atmosphere. Since, colour red has the longest wavelength, it passes through the atmosphere and reaches moon, while all other colours get scattered away,” said professor of astrophysics, Patrick Dasgupta, from Delhi University.

The earlier long duration total lunar eclipse had occurred on 15 June 2011, which lasted for 1 hour 40 minutes.

“The plane of orbit of the earth around the sun and the plane of orbit of the moon around the earth are very close to each other. So, there are positions, when earth comes in between the moon and the sun and cast its shadow on the moon,” said professor of astrophysics, T.R. Seshadri from Delhi University.

What makes the celestial event more special is that it will coincide with the fiery planet, Mars, coming closest to the earth in 15 years, causing it to appear the brightest in the evening sky in its reddish-orange hues.

“When the red planet rises in the evening sky on 27 July after sunset, it will align itself exactly opposite to the sun with the earth in the middle. It will remain very close to the eclipsed moon and can be spotted easily with the naked eye. But, it will reach closest to the earth on 31 July, when it will appear the brightest since 2003,” said a ministry of earth sciences official.

According to Sky and Telescope magazine, Cambridge, Mars will appear bigger and appear twice as bright as Jupiter, which is also prominent in the evening sky. “When you first spot Mars rising in the east after sunset, you will be startled by how bright it looks. Its pale orange colour is unmistakable,” said Diana Hannikainen, observing editor, Sky and Telescope magazine.

With monsoon clouds moving across the skies, scientists apprehend that if it rains, the whole observations could suffer badly. But, they add that Mars will still remain almost as bright for several weeks, as it glides a little higher above the horizon in evening twilight.

Skygazers should watch out for the astronomical event because, scientists highlight that the next opposition of Mars and Sun will occur on 6 October 2020, but then the Red Planet will be farther away than it is now.