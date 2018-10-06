Three science podcasts to watch out for

Photo: iStock

What will happen in the future when space junk will make it difficult for spacecraft to operate seamlessly? What is the science behind essential oils? How harmful are heatwaves? Aspects of everyday science are often topics of discussion on podcasts. Here’s a look at some popular science podcasts you can subscribe to.

The Guardian science weekly

The Guardian’s science podcast tackles the latest discoveries and discussions in chemistry, biology, physics and maths. The podcast covers a vast range, recent episodes include everything from opioid addiction, causes and health effects of heatwaves to 40 years of in-vitro fertilization and how conservationists are facing a dilemma with invasive species. The episodes are mostly hosted by The Guardian’s science editor Ian Sample.

Go to www.theguardian.com/science/series/science

Science Vs

Science Vs is where fact-checking meets the podcast universe. The show from podcasting company Gimlet Media looks at fads and trends in science to understand what is fact and what’s not. One of its recent episodes, as part of a new season that started in September, looks at whether there is any good science behind essential oils. For this, a senior producer goes on a reporting trip to a convention organized by a US-based essential oils company. The presenter also speaks to a cognitive neuroscientist and psychologist to understand more about the topic.

Go to www.gimletmedia.com/science-vs

Flash Forward

Produced and hosted by Brooklyn-based designer and writer Rose Eveleth, each episode on Flash Forward starts with a possible future scenario. Eveleth then talks to subject matter experts on how the future scenario might actually unfold. For example, a June episode titled The Space Roomba looks at the growing problem of space junk using the futuristic scenario where space junk has exceeded limits, which forces spacecraft to manoeuvre around it. The episode looks at how this affects fuel and operation time, and what can be done to address the problem.

Go to www.flashforwardpod.com